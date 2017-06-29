Friday, 30 June 2017

Zeman promises to restrict strong statements about politician

ČTK |
29 June 2017

Jihlava, South Moravia, June 28 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman promised to make fewer strong statements targetting other politicians in a meeting with regional assembly members at the start of his three-day visit to the Vysocina Region today.

Zeman recently coarsely attacked Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) who he said did not honour the coalition agreement the government parties signed.

He also said the EU is lacking a strong leadership of trustworthy respected politicians and a conceptual policy.

"As long as we do not observe agreements, politics will turn into chaos. I cannot promise to be completely silent, but I will restrict my verbal expressions and will no longer use animal terms to describe certain hopeless politicians," Zeman said.

He reacted to a demand from regional assemblyman Milan Plodik (Communists, KSCM).

Plodik told Zeman that people react to some of his statements with displeasure when he is collecting signatures in favour of Zeman's 2018 presidential candidature.

Turning to the EU, Zeman said "the European Union must get rid of the flood of technical directives and take long-term conceptual measures instead."

He said the protection of the EU's outer border is a typical example. No one is doing almost anything to protect it, Zeman said.

