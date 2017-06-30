Friday, 30 June 2017

ČEZ has received a licence for further operation of the 2nd block of the EDU nuclear power plant

30 June 2017

ČEZ has received a licence for further operation of the 2nd reactor block of the Dukovany nuclear power plant (EDU). The company received a decision of the Office for Nuclear Safety on June 29, 2017. The permit is issued for an indefinite period of time. The validity of the current one ends on July 10, 017. ÈEZ currently has a permit for further long-term operation for two blocks in Dukovany. At the same time, ÈEZ has submitted requests for permission of further operation for the remaining 3rd and 4th block, the permits for which will expire at the end of the year 2017.

