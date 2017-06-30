ČEZ has received a licence for further operation of the 2nd block of the EDU nuclear power plant
ČEZ has received a licence for further operation of the 2nd reactor block of the Dukovany nuclear power plant (EDU). The company received a decision of the Office for Nuclear Safety on June 29, 2017. The permit is issued for an indefinite period of time. The validity of the current one ends on July 10, 017. ÈEZ currently has a permit for further long-term operation for two blocks in Dukovany. At the same time, ÈEZ has submitted requests for permission of further operation for the remaining 3rd and 4th block, the permits for which will expire at the end of the year 2017.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.