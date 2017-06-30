Friday, 30 June 2017

CEEC: Investors awarded project design contracts worth CZK 3.2bn

CIA News |
30 June 2017

Public investors awarded 461 contracts for project design preparation worth CZK 3.2bn to specific providers in 5M 2017. The awarded contracts’ value increased by 363.4% and their number by 94.5%. The development was influenced significantly by the amendment to the Public Contracts Act from October 2016. This stems from the analysis carried out by CEEC Research, utilising data made public in the Public Contracts Bulletin.

Source: www.cianews.cz