CEEC: Investors awarded project design contracts worth CZK 3.2bn
Public investors awarded 461 contracts for project design preparation worth CZK 3.2bn to specific providers in 5M 2017. The awarded contracts’ value increased by 363.4% and their number by 94.5%. The development was influenced significantly by the amendment to the Public Contracts Act from October 2016. This stems from the analysis carried out by CEEC Research, utilising data made public in the Public Contracts Bulletin.
Source: www.cianews.cz
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
