Central Europe needs high-speed railways, PM Sobotka says
Kyoto, June 29 (CTK special correspondent) - Central Europe is lagging behind Japan and some other Asian countries in railway transport by several years, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on the third day of his visit to Japan today when he moved by Shinkansen from Tokyo to Kyoto.
The train made the 370-km long journey in two hours and 19 minutes.
Sobotka said Shinkansen trains are a motivation for accelerating the project of a high-speed railway in the Czech Republic and for a broader use of high-speed trains in Europe.
Sobotka said "it is quite sad that we are lagging behind so strongly in Central Europe."
He said the Czech Republic needs a quick connection mainly between Prague and Brno, but it also needs to be linked to the high-speed rail network in Western Europe.
He said mainly negotiations with Germany are heading in the right direction.
No high-speed trains operate along Czech railways.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.