Communists promise progressive taxation before election
Prague, June 29 (CTK) - Czech Communists (KSCM) will be promising progressive taxation of incomes and capital of big corporations and a reduction of the outflow of money to tax havens before the election to the Chamber of Deputies to be held on October 20-21, party leader Vojtech Filip told CTK today.
Taxes should be differentiated, which includes the VAT on basic food whose lowering to 10 percent was promised by ANO leader Andrej Babis earlier today, he added.
"ANO seems to have finally discovered this. We proposed that this should be 5 percent," Filip said.
"We are for a differentiation of taxes for both individuals and corporations. It is impossible for those having the income at the level of the minimum wage to have the same tax level as those earning 80,000, 100,000 or one million crowns a month," Filip said.
It is also impossible for a multinational corporation to have the same tax as a small family business or a small joint stock company, he added.
The seven-page KSCM manifesto says socialism is the party's strategic objective.
"With gradual steps, we would like to change the life conditions to the benefit of majority," the manifest says at its beginning.
It proposes an increase of the minimum wage up to 50 percent of the average salary, a growth in salaries, support for the employment of the disabled, women after maternity leave and people before the age at retirement, and the establishment of a Czech state-run commercial bank to finance national, regional and municipality projects and Czech businesses.
The KSCM also wants to encourage cooperatives.
In the sphere of public services, the KSCM will concentrate on rises in pensions and a guaranteed rise in state contributions to the persons insured by the state in the case of payment for health services.
The party also want to curb the rise in private social services at the expense of public organisations.
The KSCM wants to establish a single state-run health insurance company, increase the salaries in the educational sector, establish day-nurseries and grant scholarships.
The manifesto also promises to introduce free public transport for students under 15 and elderly over 65.
The party also wants to reopen the topic of return of property to churches. It will demand the taxation of the financial compensation to them.
The manifesto also demands the cancellation of the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes as it "is redundant."
($1=23.141 crowns)
