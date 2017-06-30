Czechs to cooperate with Japanese in brain tumours research
Kyoto, June 29 (CTK special correspondent) - Representatives of the International Clinical Research Centre of the St Ann Teaching Hospital in Brno (FNUSA-ICRC) have signed two cooperation agreements with Japanese partners during Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's current visit to Japan.
Sobotka attended the signature of both documents.
With Tokyo Women's Medical University, FNUSA-ICRC will cooperate in cardiology research and with Shimadzu corporation, scientists will focus on research into tumorous diseases of plasmatic cells and brain tumours.
Sobotka and his accompanying business delegation visited Shimadzu corporation in Kyoto today.
Shimadzu focuses on analytical and measuring instruments. It also produces medical and laboratory instruments.
It now has branches in many countries of the world. Three of its employees jointly won the Chemistry Nobel Prize in 2002.
"Thanks to European subsidies we have a top-level instrument for mass spectrometry from Shimadzu. We plan to cooperate with it in the development of new methods of myeloma analysis, brain tumours and degenerative changes in the brain in dementia or in Alzheimer's disease, FNUSA-ICRC director Gorazd Stokin said.
"I believe that this is a good example of how to develop cooperation in science and research and how to secure activities of new research centres, which were co-financed by European money," Sobotka said about the agreement with Shimadzu.
FNUSA-ICRC is a new research centre financed mainly by EU money, which focuses on research into heart and brain diseases. The centre's research goal is to find new technologies, curative processes and methods, and medicines for prevention, making early diagnoses and personalised treatment in cardiovascular medicine and neurology.
