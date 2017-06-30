Exhibition of dead bodies not to be banned in Prague
Prague, June 29 (CTK) - The police have rejected a ban of the "Body the Exhibition" which puts on display dead human bodies and their burial proposed by Prague 7 district mayor Jan Cizinsky, the server Aktualne.cz said today.
Now Cizinsky wants to turn to a court.
Prague Mayor Adriana Krnacova refused to join the protest, arguing that the organisers had all the necessary permits.
The exhibition organised at the Exhibition Grounds in Holesovice puts on display over 20 whole bodies and another 300 exhibits from real human bodies. It lasts until July 23.
The exhibition was made by U.S. producers, but the bodies are from China.
Cizinsky sent a letter to the Chinese embassy asking it to bury the bodies.
He also asked the police to cooperate. He says under the law, the town hall has the duty to bury the bodies.
Cizinsky told Aktualne.cz today that the police had refused to confiscate the exhibits.
"According to the decision, I cannot bury the exhibits at the moment, but I will continue with my efforts. I presume that I will pass the affair to a court," he added.
"At the moment, it is my aim to gain the decision that the exhibition could never again be here," Cizinsky said.
The curator of the Body the Exhibition, Kveta Havelkova, told the server that under the valid law, the exhibition was quite legally in the Czech Republic.
She said it was not morally harmful in any way. On the contrary, it provides some lesson to the visitors, she added.
Krnacova said earlier the exhibition was in harmony with regulations, saying Cizinsky's appeal to the Chinese embassy was out of place.
The visitors can see human bodies in many positions at the exhibition. There is also a comparison of ill and healthy bodily organs.
The exhibition was made in the laboratories of prominent world anatomists. The individual parts of bodies underwent the plastination process in which plastics replace the body water. The method was invented by German anatomist Gunther von Hagens.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.