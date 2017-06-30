Friday, 30 June 2017

Former Škoda car maker head Kulhánek to run for president

ČTK |
30 June 2017

Prague, June 29 (CTK) - Vratislav Kulhanek, former chairman of the Skoda car maker's board, officially announced his candidacy for Czech president as a candidate of the recently restored Civic Democratic Alliance (ODA) today.

ODA chairman Pavel Sehnal called Kulhanek "the man who headed a factory, has managerial experience and human dignity that politics needs."

"According to what I have heard, the chances should be high," Kulhanek said, commenting on the prospects of his election as head of state.

Kulhanek, 73, has become one of the four official presidential candidates who will run in the direct presidential election at the beginning of 2018.

Current President Milos Zeman, 72, will seek re-election. Besides, former Science Academy chairman Jiri Drahos, 68, and businessman Michal Horacek, 64, will contst the presidency.

Kulhanek said he would have voted for Drahos if he had not run himself.

