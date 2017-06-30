International Christian festival starts in Prague
Prague, June 29 (CTK) - More than 10,000 people are expected to visit The Awakening Europe international Christian festival that started in Prague today and will run until Sunday, its organisers have said.
Both Czech and foreign preachers will perform during the festival in its main venue, the Tipsport Arena in the Holesovice neighbourhood.
The programme will also offer concerts of various music genres, life stories, Biblical lessons, workshops and accompanying artistic activities in the streets of Prague.
In the previous two years, this festival took place in Nuremberg, Germany, and Stockholm where it welcomed more than 40,000 people altogether.
The festival's aim is to encourage Christians and strengthen their faith. It should not promote any particular church.
Its organisers highlight the 500th anniversary of the Reformation this year.
Priest Martin Luther hammered his Ninety-Five Theses against selling indulgences on the door to the church in Wittenberg in 1517, which laid grounds of Protestantism.
Master John Huss (1369-1415), Czech preacher and church reformer, was burnt at the stake for heresy more than 600 years ago, on July 6, 1415.
It is time for a new Reformation now, which should not divide Christians, however, Awakening Europe director Ben Fitzgerald said.
"This Reformation won't be one that divides us though, but rather unites us for the purpose of our cities turning back to God," he wrote on the festival's website.
The entry to the main programme on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is free of charge. Tickets to other parts of the festival programme are being sold.
