PM Sobotka promotes direct flight in Japan
Kyoto, June 29 (CTK special correspondent) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka discussed the possibility of introducing direct flights between the Czech Republic and Japan during his visit to Japan this week and said this would boost tourism as well as economic relations.
Sobotka is ending his four-day visit to Japan on Friday.
"I also stressed this in my talks with Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe. Since we introduced direct flights between South Korea and the Czech Republic, the number of Korean tourists has increased. This is also true of the three direct flights between China and the Czech Republic," Sobotka said.
"We are now discussing these things, we are preparing a treaty on air connection to set legal conditions for the future possible launch of such a direct flight. But it will depend on Japanese and Czech air carriers whether this will be profitable for them," Sobotka said.
"But if there are direct flights with China and South Korea, there is no reason for such flights not being profitable with Japan as well. In addition, there are about 250 Japanese firms in the Czech Republic, which alone creates strong economic conditions for the flight to function," Sobotka said.
He said about 10,000 Czechs visit Japan annually and that the country has a good reputation in the Czech Republic. About 100,000 Japanese arrive in the Czech Republic annually.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.