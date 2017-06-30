Summary: Chain stores investing in modernisations
DATART INTERNATIONAL will carry out a reconstruction of five shops every year and will open more than 20 new ones in the course of three years. The annual investments in reconstruction of existing shops and construction of new ones exceed CZK 100m. The Kasa.cz e-shop regularly invests hundreds of thousands of korunas in modernizations, innovations and enlargement of delivery points. Mountfield modernises shops, by the end of the year 2017 it is planning on adjusting five more. In the year 2016, six shops underwent modernisation, in the year 2017 a new one opened in Slovakia and three shops in the Czech Republic were modernised. By the end of the year, a new business application will be introduced, which will accelerate attending to clients. This is according to an opinion poll by ÈIANEWS.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.