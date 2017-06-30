Thurman arrives in Karlovy Vary to visit film festival
Karlovy Vary, West Bohemia, June 29 (CTK) - U.S. actress and producer Uma Thurman arrived in Karlovy Vary in the night to visit the International Film Festival that starts in this spa town on Friday when she will receive its president's award at the opening, event spokeswoman Uljana Donatova has told CTK.
Thurman is to stay in Karlovy Vary until Monday.
Thurman, 47, will be one of the major stars of the 52nd Karlovy Vary festival to be held on June 30-July 8.
She will introduce the screening of Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2 movies from 2003 and 2004 by Quentin Tarantino, in which she played the lead role, in the summer cinema at 22:30 on Sunday.
"The American star will have a private programme until the opening of the festival," Donatova said.
According to behind-the-scene information, Thurman wished to visit Becov nad Teplou near Karlovy Vary to see a unique heritage item, the Romanesque reliquary of St. Maur made of gilded silver and copper and decorated with almost 200 precious stones, that is displayed in the local chateau.
Thurman has played both in a number of independent low-budget movies and popular blockbusters. Since the beginning of her career in the late 1980s, she has cooperated with renowned film directors such as Stephen Frears, Terry Gilliam, Woody Allen, Lars von Trier and Tarantino in whose films she appeared repeatedly.
Thurman was nominated for Oscar for her role in Tarantino's cult film Pulp Fiction (1994) and for Golden Globe for Kill Bill. She won the Golden Globe award for the Best Actress in a TV film for Hysterical Blindness (2002).
At present she is shooting family comedy The War with Grandpa directed by Tim Hill and starring Robert de Niro and Christopher Walken.
She chaired the jury of the Un Certain Regard section, which presents interesting films by young and less known directors, at the 70th film festival in Cannes in May. She met there Karlovy Vary festival artistic director Karel Och who was a member of this jury.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #28 Monday June 19th (TGI Friday's)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #28 (26.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.