ČSÚ: General unemployment rate fell to 3.0 %
In May 2017 the general unemployment rate of 15 to 64 year olds adjusted for seasonal effects totaled 3.0 %. This represents a y/y drop of 1.1 p.p. The unemployment rate was 2.3 % in the case of men and 4.0 % in the case of women. Employment adjusted for seasonal effects totaled 73.5 % (+1.6 p.p.). The employment rate of individuals between the ages of 15 and 29 was 48.9 %, that of people aged 30 to 49 was 87.6 % and that of people between the ages of 50 and 64 was 71.8 %.
What's Up Prague #29 Monday July 3rd (Petrin)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #29 (03.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
