Chamber of Deputies head to attend summit with Trump

3 July 2017

Prague, June 30 (CTK) - Chamber of Deputies chairman Jan Hamacek (Social Democrats, CSSD) will represent the Czech Republic at a summit of Central and East European countries and U.S. President Donald Trump in Warsaw next week, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Michaela Lagronova told CTK on Friday.

Neither President Milos Zeman nor Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) will attend the summit.

Trump wants to talk about U.S. gas exports to Europe among others.

Trump's visit will be held within his journey to a two-day G20 summit, which will start in Hamburg on July 7.

He will arrive in Warsaw on July 5. On July 6, a meeting of the Three Seas initiative, which is comprised of 12 countries, including the Czech Republic, will be held.

In addition to the meeting, Trump also plans bilateral talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and public appearances.

Zeman will not go to the Warsaw meeting. "We have not counted with participation since the very beginning. The president will be on holiday which he planned long before," his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told CTK in mid-June.

The Government Office has confirmed for CTK that Sobotka will not go to Warsaw either.

