Court upholds high sentences for 77-million-crown robbery
Brno, June 30 (CTK) - The perpetrators of one of the biggest robberies in the Czech Republic in which 77 million crowns were stolen from a security service vehicle will be definitively sent to prison for 20 and 11 years after the Supreme Court rejected their petitions for appellate review and upheld the sentences.
The mastermind Roman Dolihal was given 20 years behind bars. He was also found guilty of the murder of a possible accomplice, commander of the armoured vehicle transporting the money.
Jaroslav Havlik is to spend 11 years in prison.
The two other perpetrators did not turn to the Supreme Court.
Dolihal's brother Antonin was sentenced to ten years previously and Jiri Barton, who later helped remove the body of the vehicle commander , was given a suspended 2.5-year sentence with a four-year probation.
The three masked men, armed with pistols as well as a bazooka replica, held up an armoured car near Slavkov, south Moravia, in August 2006. The perpetrators were former police officers.
The stolen money has never been found.
The vehicle commander died under unclear circumstances four years after the robbery. His body was later found at a waste dump.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
