Erste Leasing expects financing to grow to CZK 1.85bn
Erste Leasing expects the volume of provided financing to increase by CZK 500m y/y to CZK 1.85bn in 1H 2017. This increase was primarily positively affected by March 2017, when the company financed machinery and equipment worth CZK 440m.
The average monthly volume totaled CZK 295m in 1H. As of June 30, 2017, 1,073 new contracts were signed.
This was stated for ČIANEWS by the chairman of the board of directors responsible for trade, Aleš Cejpek, who added that thanks to developments to date and market optimism, he expects the volume of financing for full year 2017 to increase to between CZK 3.2 and 3.4 billion.
ČIANEWS had reported earlier that in 2016 Erste Leasing signed almost 1,900 contracts worth more than CZK 2.75bn.
