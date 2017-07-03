Four die in Czech car crash
Vnorovy, South Moravia, July 2 (CTK) - A front crash of two cars claimed four human lives on Sunday, Czech emergency service spokesman Hedvika Kropackova has told journalists.
A woman with multiple injuries was airlifted by a helicopter to a hospital in Brno, Kropackova said.
The 55 road on the scene of the accident was closed for four hours, she added.
The police are investigating the cause of the accident.
It occurred at around 13:30. "It was a front car crash," police spokeswoman Stepanka Komarova said.
The firefighters sent 25 people to the scene of the accident, spokesman David Jirous said.
"We were extricating four people. We tried to resuscitate one man, but we did not succeed. A doctor only could say that the four had died," he added.
The accident occurred near the bridge across the Velicka River.
The traffic resumed at around 17:30, Komarova said.
