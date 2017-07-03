Gays, lesbians launching campaign for marriage
Prague, June 30 (CTK) - Czech homosexuals and lesbians, associated in the Coalition for Marriage (KZM), have launched a campaign We Are Fair in support of same-sex marriages, KZM activist Adela Horakova told journalists on Friday.
They want to set in motion a debate on whether two men and two women can enter into the traditional marital union.
Horakova said the KZM hoped Czech parties would think of the idea and support it.
Earlier on Friday, the German Bundestag approved same-sex marriages and adoption of children.
Horakova pointed out that German Social Democrats and a part of Christian Democrats had supported the same-sex marriages.
In the Czech Republic, registered partnership of homosexual couples was introduced in 2006.
She said in the Czech Republic, the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and Social Democrats (CSSD) had not voted even for a registered partner being able to adopt the partner's descendant, thanks to which a child would have two parents officially.
"We hope that all parties in the Czech Republic, including the CSSD and KDU-CSL, will think about the developments in Germany and fight for the rights of their voters indiscriminately, which means including gays and lesbians. They should support the idea that love is only one, due to which gays and lesbians should have a chance of confirming their relationship by marriage," Horakova said.
Homosexuals can conclude marriage in Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Nordic countries, Portugal, Spain and the USA.
Many Czech politicians are against the idea, arguing that before registered partnership was enacted 11 years ago, the activists vowed not to demand any new changes.
However, society develops and conditions in it change, Horakova said.
"This is as if women were granted suffrage at the beginning of the 20th century and pledged not to want to study or drive a car forever," she added.
"When trade unions agreed with the amount of the minimum wage in 2006, this does not mean that they will want the same in 2017, too," Horakova said.
The KZM associates organisations for the protection of the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transsexuals (LGBT) and human rights. These are Amnesty International, the Logos CR, the Mezipatra, the Prague Pride and the Platform for Equality, Acknowledgement and Diversity (PROUD).
According to a May public opinion poll, 52 percent of Czechs approve of same-sex marriages, while 41 percent are against them and 7 percent gave no answer.
In 2007, homosexuals' marriage was approved of by 36 percent, while 57 percent of Czechs were against it.
