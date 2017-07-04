Presidential candidate Horáček cooperates with Ewing PR
Prague, June 30 (CTK) - The Czech presidential candidate, lyricist and businessman Michal Horacek will cooperate with Ewing Public Relations firm in his campaign, Jiri Taborsky, from Horacek's election team, told CTK on Friday, adding that the firm will be in charge of national-level communication.
When he launched his candidature earlier this year, Horacek said he will not cooperate with PR agencies, but now he said this was a premature decision.
"Such a big thing cannot be done without professional assistance. After several months of campaigning, I found that I need a professional communication team used to conducting campaigns on the national level," Horacek said.
Taborsky said Ewing Public Relations has rich experience with creating campaigns in the private as well as public sectors.
The firm says on its web page that its clients are the Association of Pension Funds, the Arriva transport company, Benzina and Unipetrol firms, Skanska, AVE and Baxter.
The Doctors' Trade Union, the Ropid public transport organiser and the DRFG investment group are also its customers.
Incumbent President Milos Zeman, who will be seeking re-election in the next year's direct presidential election, has said he will not conduct any personal campaign or declare his programme for the next five-year election term.
However, his critics say his frequent tours of regions and media appearances are a campaign.
The election team which is to collect the needed 50,000 signatures for his second candidature is led by his wife Ivana.
Jiri Drahos, former Czech Science Academy chairman, is meeting people within his election campaign, for which he wants to set up an expert team of 20 advisers.
The restored Civic Democratic Alliance (ODA) party will help collect 50,000 signatures for its candidate Vratislav Kulhanek, former head of the Skoda Auto firm in Mlada Boleslav, central Bohemia.
It will support him with 50 million crowns.
Doctor and activist Marek Hilser and businessman Igor Sladek will be also running in the election.
