RVVI insists on science and research expenditures totaling CZK 36bn
The Government Council for Research, Development and Innovation (RVVI) and its international advisory body International Council insist on adhering to the volume of science and research expenditures approved by the government of the Czech Republic for 2017 totaling CZK 36bn.
This was stated by Deputy PM and RVVI chairman Pavel Bělobrádek (KDU-ČSL) after a meeting of the council on June 30, 2017.
The Czech Finance Ministry’s positions threaten in his opinion the transparency, stability, predictability and related long-term development of the science and research system in the Czech Republic.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #29 Monday July 3rd (Petrin)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #29 (03.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.