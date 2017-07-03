Tuesday, 4 July 2017

RVVI insists on science and research expenditures totaling CZK 36bn

CIA News |
The Government Council for Research, Development and Innovation (RVVI) and its international advisory body International Council insist on adhering to the volume of science and research expenditures approved by the government of the Czech Republic for 2017 totaling CZK 36bn.

This was stated by Deputy PM and RVVI chairman Pavel Bělobrádek (KDU-ČSL) after a meeting of the council on June 30, 2017.

The Czech Finance Ministry’s positions threaten in his opinion the transparency, stability, predictability and related long-term development of the science and research system in the Czech Republic.