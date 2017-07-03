Two vehicles of US convoy crash when crossing ČR
Mirosovice, Central Bohemia, July 1 (CTK) - The crossing of a U.S. military convoy on the D1 motorway was complicated by a crash of its two military vehicles on Saturday, Central Bohemia police spokesman Pavel Truxa has told journalists.
There were no injuries, but a roughly six-kilometre string of cars was formed in the direction of Brno, Truxa said.
The accident occurred at around 9:00, when one part of the convoy was waiting for another that was late.
"One vehicle crashed into a tanker truck. There were no injuries and we solved it within the convoy," Truxa said.
"We assisted there due to the transport regulation, but we did not deal with the accident as such," Truxa said.
"Now the motorway is fully passable," Truxa said soon after 11:00.
The U.S. convoy drives from Germany to the Saber Guardian exercise in Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria between Thursday and Sunday.
A total of 230 military vehicles and 900 soldiers will be transferred across the Czech Republic in three phases.
Along with the previous transfer of a U.S. convoy at the end of May and the beginning of June, a total of 1600 U.S. soldiers in about 450 vehicles will cross the Czech Republic.
The military convoys are to return from Saber Guardian 2017, in which 25,000 people will participate, at the end of July and the beginning of August.
The main part of the units is to return to their military bases by train, probably outside the Czech Republic. Only some logistic support troops are likely to drive back on Czech roads.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
