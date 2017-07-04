Constitutional Court to preside European conference
Brno, July 3 (CTK) - The Czech Constitutional Court (US) will preside over the Conference of European Constitutional Courts in the next three years after it was supported at a congress in Batumi, Georgia, last week, it has written on its web page.
It will have the right to stage a similar congress in the Czech Republic in 2020.
The Conference of European Constitutional Courts was established in Dubrovnik, then Yugoslavia, in 1972. It associates representatives of 40 European constitutional or similar courts which make constitutional revision.
The conference organises regular congresses with which it supports the exchange of information and sharing of opinions on current issues.
In addition to this, it also takes measures to reinforce the independence of constitutional courts and pays attention to human rights protection.
European national courts must deal with a number of problems, including the weakening of their powers and interference in their functioning and institutional independence, external relations head Vlastimil Gottinger wrote on the US's web page.
During its presidency, the Czech Republic wants to focus on pushing through the ideas of an independent and professionally competent constitutional judiciary.
