Czech classic films to be screened in North America
Karlovy Vary, West Bohemia, July 3 (CTK) - The Czech National Film Archive (NFA) has signed an agreement with the Janus Films distribution company thanks to which cinema goers and DVD viewers in all North America will see Czech classic films, archive spokeswoman Jana Ulipova told CTK on Monday.
More than 30 films are offered, NFA director Michal Bregant said.
He said he symbolically concluded the agreement at the Il Cinema Ritrovato festival in Bologna, to which film experts from the whole world arrive every year to share archival findings and seek ways of making the film heritage accessible to people as effectively as possible.
He said Czech classic films are in great demand in the United States also thanks to a retrospective in the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
"We gradually extend foreign viewers' interest in films outside the (1960s) new wave," Bregant said, adding that the agreement also covers older films.
