Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Czech PM to meet other V4 leaders, Egyptian president

ČTK |
4 July 2017

Prague, July 3 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka will meet his counterparts from the other Visegrad Four (V4) countries and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Budapest on Tuesday, the Government Office said on Monday.

The V4 is also comprised of Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

They will debate mainly the situation in the Middle East and North Africa and the related migrant and terrorism issues.

Besides the joint meeting within a V4 summit, Sobotka will have bilateral negotiations with Sisi.

In addition to migration and terrorism, they will discuss energy security and economic cooperation. Science, education and culture are also to be on the agenda of the talks.

The Budapest summit will be the first official meeting of the V4 prime ministers after Budapest took over the group's presidency from Warsaw at the beginning of July.

Sobotka will also have bilateral negotiations with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.