Forum 2000 meeting to focus on democracy at crossroads
Prague, July 3 (CTK) - The 21st annual Forum 2000 conference will open in Prague on October 8 under the name Strengthening Democracy in Uncertain Times and former Austrian president Heinz Fischer and Saudi Arabian human rights activist Manal Al-Sharif are to participate in it, the organisers have told CTK.
The participants in the three-day conference that will be held in several Czech cities will also include Monaco Prince Albert II and British philosopher Roger Scruton.
"The democratic world seems to be at a crossroads. Trust in institutions is declining," the organisers write on their website. "Has democracy, as we know it, expired? Is it in transition? To what? Are we facing a systemic change? Has democracy become distorted, is it out of control? Has it not been able to reflect the changes in the society and the technological developments?" they ask.
Forum 2000 was founded in 1997 by Czech president Vaclav Havel, writer Elie Wiesel and Japanese philanthropist Yohei Sasakawa.
