Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Košík.cz will become part of Mall Group

CIA News |
4 July 2017

Košík.cz is completing negotiations about inclusion into Mall Group. The synergy will bring wider selection of goods including non-food products up to 19,000 items. For suppliers, access to other e-shops within the group will open. The connection will also accelerate automation of the storehouse and will also enable the construction of a new one, which will serve Moravia. Košík.cz CEO Jakub Šulta said that in the year 2016, the e-shop extended the availability of its services to more than 60 % of the population of the Czech Republic. Mall Group, which operates e-shops in six countries, has informed about this. In the year 2016, its turnover exceeded CZK 16bn.