Košík.cz will become part of Mall Group
Košík.cz is completing negotiations about inclusion into Mall Group. The synergy will bring wider selection of goods including non-food products up to 19,000 items. For suppliers, access to other e-shops within the group will open. The connection will also accelerate automation of the storehouse and will also enable the construction of a new one, which will serve Moravia. Košík.cz CEO Jakub Šulta said that in the year 2016, the e-shop extended the availability of its services to more than 60 % of the population of the Czech Republic. Mall Group, which operates e-shops in six countries, has informed about this. In the year 2016, its turnover exceeded CZK 16bn.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #29 Monday July 3rd (Petrin)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #29 (03.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.