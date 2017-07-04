Net profit of Czechoslovak Group reached CZK 756m in 2016
The economic profit of the consolidated entity CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP (CSG) reached CZK 756.04m in the year 2016. EBITDA increased by 3 % to CZK 1.28bn. Revenues have increased by 39 % to CZK 6.57bn. Own equity has increased more than three times to CZK 5.1bn from CZK 1.7bn. The non-consolidated entity (consolidation of CSG plus stakes in companies controlled by Jaroslav Strnad) posted EBITDA of CZK 1.9bn and revenues of CZK 15.4bn. General manager Michal Strnad said that CSG will continue to work on the development of its production and development ability with the aim of becoming a regionally important industrial group, which contributes to prosperity and safety with its business.
