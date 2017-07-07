APS Holding looking for opportunities in Greece and Italy
APS Holding (APS) is currently looking for new opportunities in Greece and Italy. Since the beginning of the year 2017, the claims administrator has acquired two portfolios in Croatia (more than EUR 550m) and one in Hungary (nearly EUR 140m). The company has also founded a Cyprian joint venture with Hellenic Bank with a portfolio for EUR 2.4bn. APS posted revenues of EUR 26.3m for the year 2016. Its net profit reached EUR 4.9m. The company has expanded to three countries (Croatia, Cyprus, Hungary) and concluded transactions for EUR 1.4bn. Its general manager Martin Machoň said that the profit will be reinvested in expanding the company.
