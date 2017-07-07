Charles Bridge is unique achievement, gallery of statues
Prague, July 6 (CTK) - The Charles Bridge, a symbol of Prague and a tourist attraction, is the oldest bridge in the city and the second oldest stone bridge in the Czech Republic, and the foundation stone to it was probably laid by Roman Emperor and King of Bohemia Charles IV 660 years ago, on July 9, 1357.
The legend has it that this happened at 5 hours 31 minutes in the morning and the date created a line of odd numbers from one to nine and back. This magic row was to protect the bridge from floods destroying it and from other attacks by evil forces.
Charles Bridge, until 1870 called Prague or Stone, was not originally part of Charles's construction programme. Its building was prompted by a flood of 1342, which swept away its Romanesque predecessor, the Judith Bridge.
The construction was done by Charles's court architect Petr Parler. The entry tower on the Old Town bank of the Vltava (Moldau) River was completed under his guidance in 1373-80. The magnificent structure is decorated with many coats of arms and figural statues, which proves that Charles IV was mainly interested in majestically presenting the crown and putting an emphasis on the idea of the Czech state.
The construction continued longer than originally planned. It was only completed in early the 15th century. However, it is proved that Charles IV's funeral procession in 1378 crossed the already operable bridge.
Two towers, which originally had the character of a fortress, close the bridge on the Lesser Town bank of the Vltava.
The Charles Bridge is 515.76 metres long and 9.4 metres wide and it was one of the most robust bridges of its period.
The bridge rests on 16 arches with their span ranging from 16.62 to 23.38 metres. The bridge is based on millstones which may be wedged by grates of oak stilts.
The bridge, which is now a unique gallery of statues, was originally only decorated by a cross raised during Charles's reign. A few statues were later added to the bridge, but 30 Baroque statues and groups of statues of saints were only gradually stationed on the bridge from the 17th century.
Most of the statues made in the workshops of prominent European artists, including Johann Brokoff and Matthias Braun, were placed on the bridge in 1706-1714.
In the 19th century, a few neo-Gothic and classicist statues were added. One group of statues only comes from the 20th century.
Most statues are of sandstone, one of marble and two of bronze.
Most of the 31 statues are copies, the originals are deposited in the National Museum's exhibition hall in Prague.
The bridge was damaged by many floods, the worst of which hit in 1490, 1784 and 1890, but never completely destroyed.
This may be due to that the legend has it that eggs were added to the construction materiel.
The bridge has undergone costly repairs in the past decades. The latest more extensive works were done in 2007-10.
The bridge is now destined for pedestrians only, but horse-drawn carriages crossed it in 1883-1905 and until 1965 cars were allowed to the bridge.
