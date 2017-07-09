CSO: Foreign trade posted surplus of CZK 14.3bn
The balance of foreign trade with goods in current prices posted a surplus of CZK 14.3bn in May 2017. It is CZK 2.8bn lower year on year.
The trade in national conception was favourably influenced by an increase of the balance of motor vehicles by CZK 3.1bn. An unfavourable influence came from the deepening of the deficit of the balance of trade with oil and gas by CZK 4.5bn and basic metals by CZK 2.8bn.
The balance of trade with countries of the EU28 posted a surplus of CZK 60.3bn (+CZK 7.6bn). The deficit of trade with countries outside the EU has deepened by CZK 10.8bn to CZK 44.5bn. After seasonal adjustment in national conception, export increased by 10.2 % to CZK 309.3bn and import by 11.9 % to CZK 295.0bn.
From the beginning of the year 2017, export has increased by 6.3 % and import by 8.0 %. This is according to preliminary data of the Czech Statistical Office (CSO).
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #29 Monday July 3rd (Petrin)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #29 (03.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.