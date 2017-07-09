Sunday, 9 July 2017

CSO: Foreign trade posted surplus of CZK 14.3bn

CIA News |
7 July 2017

The balance of foreign trade with goods in current prices posted a surplus of CZK 14.3bn in May 2017. It is CZK 2.8bn lower year on year.

The trade in national conception was favourably influenced by an increase of the balance of motor vehicles by CZK 3.1bn. An unfavourable influence came from the deepening of the deficit of the balance of trade with oil and gas by CZK 4.5bn and basic metals by CZK 2.8bn.

The balance of trade with countries of the EU28 posted a surplus of CZK 60.3bn (+CZK 7.6bn). The deficit of trade with countries outside the EU has deepened by CZK 10.8bn to CZK 44.5bn. After seasonal adjustment in national conception, export increased by 10.2 % to CZK 309.3bn and import by 11.9 % to CZK 295.0bn.

From the beginning of the year 2017, export has increased by 6.3 % and import by 8.0 %. This is according to preliminary data of the Czech Statistical Office (CSO).