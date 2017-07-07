Czech universities prepare doctoral industry robotisation study
Prague/Brno, July 5 (CTK) - The Czech Technical University in Prague (CVUT) and the Brno University of Technology (VUT) are preparing a new doctoral programme for people from industry to help raise the number of robotisation experts, VUT rector Peter Stepanek has said.
The programme will be in English and the first applicants will be admitted after accreditation is acquired, probably at the end of 2018.
"One of the current problems is a lack of leading experts capable of fully managing Industry 4.0," Stepanek said at a recent seminar.
CVUT opened a new building of the Czech Institute of Informatics, Robotics and Cybernetics (CIIRC) in Prague-Dejvice. The education and research workplace is to be a centre of top-level technical scientific branches. It is to boost industry digitisation, which is a priority of the incumbent government.
Institute director Vladimir Marik is building the first testbed in the country, or a platform for a broad cooperation between academic workplaces and industry.
He said CVUT and VUT are co-responsible for the heading of the fourth industrial revolution in the Czech Republic.
Together with the CEITEC VUT research centre and German partners, CIIRC recently gained a European subsidy of 400,000 euros for a RICAIP project.
"It will be the basis of Czech-German research centre for advanced industrial production, having the ambition to develop European scientific infrastructure," Marik said.
The Industry and Trade Ministry is now preparing a call within which firms could draw subsidies for production digitisation. It wants to launch it in September.
"We count with the allocation of about half a billion crowns," Industry and Trade Minister Jiri Havlicek said at the seminar.
