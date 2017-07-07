IntMin offers EU, Italy money and police to solve migration
Prague, July 6 (CTK) - The Interior Ministry will propose that the Czech Republic provide 800,000 euros in support of EU activities in Libya aimed to lower the influx of migrants from Libya to the EU and it promises to send police to Italy, it wrote on its web page on Thursday.
Interior Minister Milan Chovanec wrote about the proposals in a letter to his Italian counterpart Marc Minniti.
However, the ministry continues to reject the redistribution of refugees based on quotas.
The European Commission presented proposed aid to Italy which is overburdened by the migrant crisis on Tuesday. The EU interior ministers supported the aid on Thursday.
Chovanec wrote to Minniti that he is ready to send a "strong police contingent" to help return refugees from Italy if he asks for the assistance.
Minniti called on European countries on Sunday to open their ports to boats saving migrants in the Mediterranean and so ease Italy'S situation.
In the interview with daily Il Messaggero, he said Italy is under an "enormous pressure" due to the refugees. Italy is now the major gate for migrants seeking assistance in Europe.
Since the closure of the Balkan path last year, most of them are trying to get to Europe from the North African coast across the Mediterranean.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #29 Monday July 3rd (Petrin)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #29 (03.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.