Sunday, 9 July 2017

Photon Energy planning on a power plant with 316 MW in Australia

CIA News |
7 July 2017

Photon Energy is preparing a project of a solar power plant with an output of 316 MW on a plot of 590 hectars. An administrative process for construction and connection to the grid is currently in progress. Construction may begin in the year 2019. The project is located near the city of Gunning in the state of New South Wales. The development is carried out by the subsidiary Photon Energy Generation Australia.