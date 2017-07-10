Tuesday, 11 July 2017

ČSÚ: Industrial production up 10.7% in May

10 July 2017

Industrial production in the Czech Republic, adjusted for the no. of business days, grew 10.7% y/y in real terms in May 2017. Unadjusted production gained 8.1% y/y.

The revenues from industrial activity in current prices grew 12.0%. Revenues from direct export increased by 13.7% and domestic revenues 9.8%. New contracts in selected sectors grew 9.5%.

New orders from abroad increased by 10.2% and domestic orders grew 8.0%. The average gross monthly nominal wage of employees in firms with 50+ employees totalled CZK 32,939 (up 9.2%). The information was provided by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).