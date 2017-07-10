Survey: Older people consider young generation selfish
Prague, July 8 (CTK) - Nearly all Czechs aged over 30 (98 percent) share the view that young people prefer only entertainment in their free time and are not interested in charity activities, according to a survey that the Ipsos agency conducted for the Nadace O2 foundation.
Only 5 percent of respondents over 30 said young people take part in charity projects voluntarily and selflessly, the survey showed. Half of the remaining respondents believe that young people are interested only in their own convenience and unwilling to take part in charity, while the other half believe that young people are sometimes active in charity, but they do it only for their own profit.
More than half of the people under 30 said they would like to get involved in charity activities but they do not know how to do it. Many of them said they lack time or finances to contribute to charity.
Thirteen percent of Czech young people said they take part in charitable activities and 17 percent said they do it from time to time.
Four out of five respondents over 30 said young people only like to use the computer, play games and chat on social networking websites. One third of the young people agreed with this. One out of five young people said they like to do creative work in their free time, but only a fraction of the representatives of the older generation (0.6 percent) believed this was true.
The survey was conducted on 630 people in March and the respondents were divided in two age groups, over and under 30.
O2 Nadace head Anna Kacabova said young people she met at work and in private definitely were not passive.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #30 Monday July 10th (Alebrijes)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #30 (10.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.