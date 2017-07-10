UniCredit Leasing reports 17% share of operative leasing
UniCredit Leasing CZ has reported the most significant increase in the operative leasing segment. In 2017 its share grew y/y from 10 to 17 %. The company most often provides standard loans.
The fastest growing segment in this respect is financing leasing of vehicles weighing up to 3.5 t (up 25 %) y/y. New customers account for almost 80 % of new contracts. This was confirmed for ČIANEWS by spokesman Petr Plocek, who added that the structure of clients is changing.
Operative leasing is increasingly being taken out by young families between the ages of 25 and 35. They prefer lower middle class station wagons, which meet the requirements of family cars. A typical leasing client is still around 40 years old, from a big city, does not need to own the vehicle and replaces it with a new one in a few years.
