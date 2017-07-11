ČMSS extended 15,220 loans totalling CZK 12.35bn in H1
Construction savings bank Českomoravská Stavební Spořitelna (ČMSS) extended 15,520 loans totalling CZK 12.35bn in H1 2017, up 20.8% for value. The average loan exceeds CZK 800,000. ČMSS’ board of directors’ deputy chairman Manfred Koller has stated that demand for small loans under CZK 1m for reconstructions and modernisations is growing most significantly. Mr. Koller predicts that construction savings banks will see the value of extended loans increase almost 10% y/y to the best result since 2010. According to the Ministry of Finance, construction savings banks signed contracts for loans totalling CZK 48bn in 2016.
