ANO would win elections, ahead of KSČM, ČSSD

Prague, July 10 (CTK) - The government ANO movement would win a Czech general election much ahead of the opposition Communists (KSCM) and the senior ruling Social Democrats (CSSD) who have slightly strengthened their position since June, according to a STEM election model released to CTK on Monday.
Support for the opposition right-wing TOP 09 has also increased.
On the contrary, the opposition Civic Democrats (ODS) and the junior government Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) have lost supporters.
The coalition of the KDU-CSL and the Mayors and Independents (STAN) would not likely enter the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, now. The KDU-CSL would gain 6.7 percent of the vote and STAN only 1.9 percent.
A two-party coalition must cross 10 percent to enter the Chamber of Deputies, while individual parties only need 5 percent.
However, the poll did not deal with support for the coalition, but it only asked about individual parties.
The pollsters point out that public awareness of the KDU-CSL/STAN coalition is still very low.
ANO would receive 32.9 percent of the vote, which is similar to the previous poll.
The KSCM would be supported by 14.3 percent, which is 1.6 more than in the previous poll. The CSSD would gain 13.3 percent, 1.9 percentage points more than in June.
Support for the ODS has dropped from 9.6 to 9.1 percent. The KDU-CSL has also lost support - it would get 6.7 percent now compared with 7.4 in June.
STAN would gain 1.9 percent, which is 1 percentage point more than in the previous poll.
TOP 09 would get 6.2 percent, which means a 0.7 percentage point rise.
If the election gain were translated into mandates, ANO would have 89 mandates in the 200-seat lower house, the KSCM would have 35 and the CSSD 32. The ODS would have 20 MPs, the KDU-CSL 14 and TOP 09 only 10 deputies.
The Freedom and Direct Democracy movement of Tomio Okamura would not enter the Chamber of Deputies gaining 4.5 percent, the Pirates would have 3.1 percent, Dawn 2.2 percent and the Greens (SZ) 2 percent of voters.
Fifty-six percent of respondents would definitely go to elections, while one-fifth would not do so.
STEM would ask about support for the KDU-CSL/STAN coalition as of mid-August when the lists of candidates are handed in.
