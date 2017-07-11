CEEC: Investors awarded contracts worth CZK 126,2bn in 5M 2017
Public investors completed 10,841 tenders and awarded contracts with the aggregate value of CZK 126,2bn in 5M 2017, up 186% for the no. of completed tenders and 117% for the value of the investments. The no. of completed tenders has reached a three-year high and the value a two-year high. This stems from an analysis by CEEC Research. The statistics cover a wide range of sectors from construction, services, transportation, means of transportation, waste collection, IT, devices to healthcare.
What's Up Prague #30 Monday July 10th (Alebrijes)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #30 (10.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
