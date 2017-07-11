Wednesday, 12 July 2017

CEEC: Investors awarded contracts worth CZK 126,2bn in 5M 2017

11 July 2017

Public investors completed 10,841 tenders and awarded contracts with the aggregate value of CZK 126,2bn in 5M 2017, up 186% for the no. of completed tenders and 117% for the value of the investments. The no. of completed tenders has reached a three-year high and the value a two-year high. This stems from an analysis by CEEC Research. The statistics cover a wide range of sectors from construction, services, transportation, means of transportation, waste collection, IT, devices to healthcare.