Wednesday, 12 July 2017

HK ČR: Parameters for investors outside of EU are too high

CIA News |
11 July 2017

On July 10, 2017, the Czech government passed a documentation to determine details related to the issue and extension of permits to stay for foreigners for the purpose of investments. The approved minimum investment sum for companies with a seat outside the EU will be at least CZK 75m as of August and the foreign investor will also have to create at least 20 jobs. The Czech Chamber of Commerce (HK ČR) said that these parameters were set too high. According to the Chamber, CZK 15m and 10 jobs should be sufficient.