Wednesday, 12 July 2017

Tobruq Legacy air defence exercise starts in CzechRep

ČTK |
11 July 2017

Prague, July 10 (CTK) - The Tobruq Legacy 2017 international air defence exercise, in which 1700 soldiers from 10 countries take part, begins in the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Romania on Monday and it will last until July 23, the Czech Defence Ministry announced.

In the Czech territory, more than 500 Czech, British, Hungarian, Lithuanian, Slovak and U.S. troops will operate in the military grounds Hradiste, west Bohemia, and in areas used by the helicopter base near Namest nad Oslavou, south Moravia, and the air defence missile regiment in Strakonice, south Bohemia.

In Lithuania and Romania, Latvian, Polish, Romanian and Slovene troops will also operate.

Tobruq Legacy 2017 focuses on coordination and cooperation of the militaries involved in ground-based air defence.

The exercise is to culminate with combat firing with short-range air defence systems.

