Tourists can follow Czech map of bats summer habitats

Prague, July 10 (CTK) - Tourists can follow a new interactive map of more than 30 heritage sihes in the Czech Republic where bats live in the summer, the Czech Bat Conservation Society (CESON) said in a press release on Monday.
The aim of the project is to raise public awareness of the life of bats and thereby improve their protection, CESON said.
"The particular localities are included in an interactive map. A short article is added to each locality with a tip for a trip in which people can learn why the respective castle or chateau is important for bats and what activities are prepared for visitors there," said Eva Cepakova, from CESON.
The map was created within the project to present "the mysterious world of bats" to people, which is financially supported by the Environment Ministry and the State Environmental Fund.
Some 30 heritage sites where bats found shelter take part in the project, including castles and chateaux, such as Kost Castle, east Bohemia, and Konopiste Chateau, central Bohemia, where CESON has prepared a number of educational events in cooperation with heritage owners and wardens.
Video observation points have been installed at three places to enable visitors to watch the life in the summer colonies of bats in live broadcast.
Besides, visitors to the project's website will find information about how they can help protect these mammals.
A geocaching outdoor game will be launched at the end of July and the beginning of August.
The 21st International Bat Night will take place at the end of August and the beginning of September.
The CESON, founded in 1991, is a non-governmental organisation to coordinate the protection and research of bats. It offers advice during the construction of buildings and revitalisation of parks in the localities of bats. It annually monitors the numbers of bats in their summer colonies and winter habitats.
Last year, the CESON registered 38,000 bats in their summer colonies, which is 3,500 fewer than in 2015.
The most frequent bat species in the territory of the Czech Republic are the greater mouse-eared bat (Myotis myotis) and the lesser horseshoe bat (Rhinolophus hipposideros).
