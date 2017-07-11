Wild boar delays flight at Prague international airport
Prague, July 10 (CTK) - A wild boar running around the Vaclav Havel International Airport Prague delayed a flight last night, but this is a unique case, airport spokeswoman Marika Janouskova and foreigner police spokeswoman Katerina Rendlova told journalists on Monday.
Foreigner police officers tried to chase the animal away from the airport, but they eventually had to shoot it dead.
Wild boars recently multiplied excessively in Prague, mainly on its eastern outskirts, while the airport is situated in the west.
The wild boar got through the airport fencing after 01:00, Janouskova said.
"One flight was delayed by 20 minutes due to its presence," she said, adding that the wild boar did not threaten any aircraft or airport traffic.
The night case of the wild boar is quite a rare event, Rendlova said.
"In the past, we were chasing away some animals, but I cannot remember a wild boar," she added.
