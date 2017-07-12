AE: Export will return to double-digit growth in late Q3
Czech export is usually weaker during the summer months, as workers are taking holidays; this is apparent primarily in the more moderate growth rate in July. Double-digit export growth rate is again foreseen for late Q3. The information was provided by the Association of Exporters (AE) and Raiffeisenbank. Raiffeisenbank’s chief economist Helena Horská has stated that the labour market is showing long-term lack of labour force. She has added that unemployment rate will continue to decline, primarily in summer months. The pressure on the labour market will lead to higher wage growth.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #30 Monday July 10th (Alebrijes)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #30 (10.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.