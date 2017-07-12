Wednesday, 12 July 2017

AE: Export will return to double-digit growth in late Q3

CIA News |
12 July 2017

Czech export is usually weaker during the summer months, as workers are taking holidays; this is apparent primarily in the more moderate growth rate in July. Double-digit export growth rate is again foreseen for late Q3. The information was provided by the Association of Exporters (AE) and Raiffeisenbank. Raiffeisenbank’s chief economist Helena Horská has stated that the labour market is showing long-term lack of labour force. She has added that unemployment rate will continue to decline, primarily in summer months. The pressure on the labour market will lead to higher wage growth.