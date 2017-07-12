Investors led by Accolade bought parks worth CZK 1bn
A group of Czech private investors led by Accolade has acquired two industrial parks – the GE Aviation development and production centre in Prague-Letňany (20,000 m2) and E-Park Stará Boleslav (27,000 m2), rented to automobile security system manufacturer ZF TRW-Carr. Red Group is the seller. The transaction was brokered by Colliers. The parties have decided not to disclose its exact value. Both parks are worth ca. CZK 1bn. The information was provided by Accolade.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #30 Monday July 10th (Alebrijes)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #30 (10.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.