Investors led by Accolade bought parks worth CZK 1bn

A group of Czech private investors led by Accolade has acquired two industrial parks – the GE Aviation development and production centre in Prague-Letňany (20,000 m2) and E-Park Stará Boleslav (27,000 m2), rented to automobile security system manufacturer ZF TRW-Carr. Red Group is the seller. The transaction was brokered by Colliers. The parties have decided not to disclose its exact value. Both parks are worth ca. CZK 1bn. The information was provided by Accolade.