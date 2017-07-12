ODS to look for seven wonders of Czech Republic
Prague, July 11 (CTK) - The opposition Civic Democratic Party (ODS) along with ordinary people will look for interesting places in the Czech Republic within the project "Seven Wonders of Czechia" during the summer holidays, ODS leader Petr Fiala told journalists on Tuesday.
"Within the holiday campaign, we are launching a game we have initiated along with ODS leaders in individual regions," Fiala said.
On its social networks, the party will call on people to send the proposals of interesting places in their regions with which the population of other regions could be acquainted.
The party is also preparing screenings in cinemas.
"People will have some entertainment there, they will be watching a film and will be able to speak with the regional leaders and other people from the party's lists of candidates," Fiala said.
"We will leave more politics for the hot stage of the campaign after the summer holidays," he added.
The election to the Chamber of Deputies is set for October 20-21.
In the previous part of its campaign, the ODS was critical of the performance of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's coalition government of the Social Democrats, ANO and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).
Their billboards criticise Sobotka (CSSD), President Milos Zeman and ANO leader Andrej Babis, offering an alternative to their "chaos, circus and embarrassment."
