Pelta resigns from Czech Olympic Committee's leadership
Prague, July 11 (CTK) - Miroslav Pelta, former Czech Football Association (FACR) head prosecuted on suspicion of state subsidies misuse, resigned as deputy chairman of the Czech Olympic Committee (COV) on Tuesday, the COV has announced in a press release.
The COV executive body recommended Pelta's resignation in June.
After a meeting with COV president Jiri Kejval, Pelta left the committee's leadership on Tuesday.
Pelta is accused of unlawful influencing of the subsidies allocated to sports from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.
He spent a month in custody from which he was released in early June. In detention, he resigned from the post of FACR chairman after his successor was not elected at the association's general meeting and he stayed at its helm.
Pelta was elected COV deputy head last October. According to the COV statutes, he could be dismissed only by the COV plenary session that elected him to the post unless he resigned.
He remains deputy head of the Czech Sports Union and is heading the football club in Jablonec, north Bohemia, although he does not occupy any post in its management.
Pelta, 52, and former deputy education minister Simona Kratochvilova are prosecuted on suspicion of manipulating sports subsidies. They face abuse of power and breach of trust charges. The FACR is charged in this case as a legal entity.
According to the police, Pelta was strengthening his influence and gained sponsors for the Jablonec club by manipulating subsidies.
