Unipetrol preps new energy block

Unipetrol Group invested totally CZK 1.11bn into environment protection in the Czech Republic in 2016. The money was used primarily for securing devices for environment protection, modernisation of production facilities, optimisation of energy efficiency and redevelopment of old environmental burdens. Over the last decade, the emissions discharged into wastewater dropped by 83% and emissions discharged into air by 70%. Unipetrol’s ecology director Pavel Sláma has stated that the trend is set to continue in the coming years. In the petrochemical segment, Unipetrol is currently readying e.g. the construction of a new energy block, with launch planned for 2020.
