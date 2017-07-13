Friday, 14 July 2017

CBRE: AEW Europe sells IBC building to Mint Investments

CIA News |
13 July 2017

AEW Europe has sold the International Business Center (IBC) building in Prague to investment real-estate company Mint Investments. On nine above-ground and two underground floors, the IBC building offers roughly 23,000 sq m of leasable area and 299 parking bays. This information was provided by CBRE which represented AEW together with advisors from Havel, Holásek & Partners and Mazars. Mint Investments collaborated with Mareš Partners and EY.