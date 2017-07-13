Culture ministry to fund events marking anniversaries in 2018
Prague, July 12 (CTK) - The Czech Culture Ministry will earmark more than 30 million crowns for the projects in 2018 marking the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia's establishment, the foundation of the Czech Republic in 1993 and the 1968 Soviet invasion, the office announced in its press release on Wednesday.
Both state and nongovernmental institutions can apply for the subsidies next year.
The ministry said commemorative events could fulfil their purpose only if the state, regions, NGOs and individuals jointly participated in them.
The office wants to financially support the organising of events held on the occasion of three significant anniversaries next year.
Czechs will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of their independent state, Czechoslovakia, in 1918 as well as the 50th anniversary of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact troops' invasion in 1968 that crushed the Prague Spring reform movement in the country and 25 years since Czechoslovakia's split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
The subsidies will be divided into several thematic categories.
The Culture Ministry will earmark ten million crowns for exhibitions and museum programmes, while another ten million will go to regional culture events and 8.5 million to theatre, art and music projects related to the anniversaries. The remaining finances will be spent on literary projects as well as lectures and conferences.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #30 Monday July 10th (Alebrijes)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #30 (10.07.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.